over 2,500 college students submitted art work
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez introduced ten finalists and two grand prize winners for the 2022 Florida House Artwork Contest.
“I wish to thank all of our Okay-5 college students who participated on this contest,” Lieutenant Governor Nuñez mentioned. “The response was improbable, with over 2,500 college students submitting an authentic murals. The fervour for area journey is alive and properly in our artistic Florida college students.”
College students have been inspired to create an artwork piece impressed by the theme Florida is the Place for House: Celebrating Florida’s Contributions to House Journey and Exploration.
College students in grades Okay-5 have been invited to take part within the artwork contest. The Division of State’s Division of Arts and Tradition reviewed all art work acquired and chosen the highest 60 entries.
The Lieutenant Governor then chosen the highest ten and, finally, the 2 grand prize winners.
The ten finalists for this 12 months’s 2022 Florida House Artwork Contest are:
◾ Amelie Lopez a Tuesca, Kindergarten pupil at Dolphin Bay Elementary College in Broward County.
◾ Heidi Wang, Kindergarten pupil at Joan Walker Elementary College in Seminole County.
◾ Jiacheng Yu, First grade pupil at Gator Run Elementary College in Broward County.
◾ Katherine Robidoux, Second grade pupil at Westside Elementary College in Brevard County.
◾ Gabriele Priestman, Second grade pupil at Hollywood Central Elementary College in Broward County.
◾ Ava Potvin, Third grade pupil at A.D. Henderson College College in Palm Seaside County
◾ Paul Ladas, Fourth grade pupil at Palmer Catholic Academy in St. Johns County.
◾ Ronak Arya, Fourth grade pupil at Somerset Academy South Campus in Broward County.
◾ Moana Jean, Fifth grade pupil at Odyssey Preparatory Academy in Brevard County.
◾ Kylie Lopez, Fifth grade pupil at Maplewood Elementary College in Broward County.
All finalists and their lecturers will obtain two tickets to the Kennedy House Heart Customer Complicated.
The 2 grand prize winners for this 12 months’s 2022 House Artwork Contest are:
◾ Jiacheng Yu, First grade pupil at Gator Run Elementary College in Broward County.
◾ Kylie Lopez, Fifth grade pupil at Maplewood Elementary College in Broward County.
Our two grand prize winners could have their authentic artwork piece flown into area on an upcoming SpaceX mission focused for this summer season!
“I applaud our two grand prize winners. Their stellar artistic endeavors exemplify why Florida is the place for area,” Lieutenant Governor Nuñez mentioned. “We’re excited for college students to get pleasure from their prize this summer season, and we look ahead to honoring the entire winners of the competition at a future occasion.”
Go to FloridaSpaceArt.com to see the art work of our finalists.
“Thanks to our sponsors, and to SpaceX, House Florida, Division of Schooling, and Division of State Division of Arts and Tradition for his or her contributions to this contest.”