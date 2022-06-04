Finals Film Study: How Celtics took control in Game 1

The Golden State Warriors had been the No. 1 defensive group within the league when Draymond Inexperienced was wholesome this season. With Inexperienced lacking two months with a again subject, the Boston Celtics took (and saved) that No. 1 spot. However Golden State was so good when Inexperienced was wholesome (they allowed 1.9 fewer factors per 100 possessions by way of his final pre-injury recreation on Jan. 5), they didn’t fall to No. 2 till the ultimate week of his two-month absence.

Shortly after Inexperienced returned, Stephen Curry was misplaced to a foot damage. However the Warriors’ two stars, together with an bettering Klay Thompson and the opposite three guys of their high six, have been out there all through the playoffs. And with that, they’re within the NBA Finals for the sixth time in eight years.

Nonetheless, the Warriors’ protection hasn’t been capable of attain the extent it was at by way of early January. And Recreation 1 of the Finals on Thursday was the group’s third worst defensive efficiency of the season, with the Celtics scoring 120 factors on simply 93 possessions (129.Zero per 100). The one two video games the place a group scored extra effectively towards the Warriors had been a March go to to Dallas (with out Inexperienced) and Recreation 5 of the convention semifinals in Memphis, a 39-point defeat. Recreation 1 was the primary time in 51 house video games that the Warriors allowed at the very least 120 factors per 100 possessions, they usually had allowed greater than 130 per 100 earlier than the Celtics let the clock run out on their ultimate possession of the night time.

The Warriors had been within the backside 5 in opponent free throw fee within the common season, however free throws weren’t actually a problem on Thursday. The Celtics’ free throw fee (16 free throw makes an attempt; 85 subject objective makes an attempt) was each their third-lowest of the playoffs and the third-lowest the Warriors have allowed within the playoffs.

The Celtics additionally obtained themselves some second possibilities, however their offensive success was principally about their capturing from the sphere, together with an unbelievable efficient subject objective share of 88.6% within the fourth quarter. Boston actually exceeded their anticipated efficient subject objective share (primarily based on the standard of the photographs they took) by a wholesome margin. However whereas they made some robust photographs, there was much more than that happening because the Warriors allowed them to attain extra effectively than the Brooklyn Nets did in any recreation within the first spherical.

Listed below are some numbers and movie concerning the Celtics’ Recreation 1 offense:

1. 5 out

After giving Curry too much space to shoot early on, Robert Williams III had a greater second half defensively. He blocked a Curry step-back after which made a well timed rotation to block the Warriors’ star at the rim.

Nonetheless, the Celtics had been higher with Williams off the ground, and that was principally about their offense. They scored simply 32 factors on 34 possessions (0.94 per) with Williams and Al Horford on the ground collectively, however 48 on 34 (1.41 per) with Horford on the ground with out Williams.

With Horford on the 5, the Celtics had 5 guys who can shoot and will make the Warriors’ bigs pay for shielding the paint.

Late within the second quarter, Inexperienced was zoning up within the paint because the Celtics ran a pin-down motion on the left facet of the ground. Inexperienced’s presence saved Marcus Good from passing to Derrick White below the basket when Curry obtained circled, and it additionally allowed Andrew Wiggins to top-lock Jayson Tatum with Horford setting one other display, figuring out that if Tatum went again door, Inexperienced was there.

Given Horford has the flexibility to shoot himself, Tatum took the screener’s function, setting a decide on Inexperienced within the paint as Horford popped out to the wing. Wiggins was a half-second late in recognizing what was taking place and Horford drained the second of his career-high six 3-pointers:

The Warriors’ small-ball look, with Inexperienced on the 5, has been massively profitable for them over time. However Golden State’s small-ball look nonetheless has at the very least one man (Inexperienced) who doesn’t shoot properly (or usually) from the perimeter. The Warriors had been a minus-13, (permitting 62 factors on 43 possessions) in rather less than 22 minutes with Inexperienced on the 5 on Thursday, as a result of the Celtics’ Horford-at-the-5 lineups had been higher.

2. The 3s had been open

In response to Second Spectrum monitoring, 23 (56%) of the Celtics’ 41 3-point makes an attempt had been broad open*. That’s the next fee than three of the Celtics’ 4 video games towards Brooklyn within the first spherical, and the Nets had been not good at defending the 3-point line.

* Within the common season, 48% of 3s league-wide had been wide-open, in line with Second Spectrum. That was the Celtics’ fee in each the primary spherical (general) and the convention semifinals towards the Milwaukee Bucks (who’ve allowed essentially the most 3s in every of the final 4 seasons). Solely 32% of Boston’s 3-point makes an attempt had been broad open within the convention finals.

A few of that’s the Warriors permitting sure shooters (Horford and White accounted for 13 of these 23 wide-open makes an attempt) to shoot. Regardless that White had already made a 3, Inexperienced didn’t shut out with any urgency towards him early within the second quarter:

Over the primary three rounds, White was simply 13-for-44 (30%) on wide-open 3s, so you’ll be able to perceive the Warriors’ willingness to let him shoot.

3. All eyes on Tatum

Tatum was simply 3-for-17 (18%) in Recreation 1, his worst capturing efficiency in 69 profession playoff video games. And he undoubtedly missed some beauty, going 0-for-Three on these wide-open 3s that the Warriors allowed. However the Warriors additionally confirmed him a crowd.

The Celtics tried to get Tatum matched up with Curry usually. The man Curry was guarding set seven ball-screens for Tatum, whereas Tatum set eight ball-screens for the man Curry was guarding, in line with Second Spectrum. However the Celtics scored solely 10 factors on these 15 possibilities.

When Tatum remoted or posted up towards Curry, the Warriors had been prepared with assist. Heck, even when Tatum was remoted towards Inexperienced (arguably one of the best defensive participant within the league), Curry was creeping off of Payton Pritchard within the strong-side nook to offer assist:

And whereas Tatum did force some things, he typically made the proper play, and the 13 assists on Thursday marked a profession excessive (435 complete video games, together with common season and Play-In). He created 35 factors from his assists, and likewise one among Horford’s wide-open 3s by way of a fantastic across-the-body, cross-court kick-out and a swing move from Good:

The Celtics scored 108 factors on 82 possessions (132 per 100) with Tatum on the ground, and (even should you discard that final possession of the sport) simply 12 factors on 13 possessions with him off the ground.

4. Errors

The Warriors additionally had some breakdowns. Proper after Otto Porter Jr. put them up 14 with a Three late within the third quarter, Horford was broad open within the nook, with Inexperienced hanging within the paint:

Whereas White hasn’t shot properly in these playoffs, Horford has. Over the primary three rounds, he was 28-for-60 (47%) on wide-open 3s. Now, he’s 33-for-66.

5. Hammer!

In response to Synergy monitoring, the Celtics have been essentially the most environment friendly group, scoring 1.03 factors per possession, out of timeouts. And one other one among their seven nook 3s got here on their first possession of the second quarter by way of a “Hammer” play, with Daniel Theis setting a weak-side back-screen for Pritchard, Grant Williams delivering the cross-court move, and Inexperienced (hanging within the paint once more) reacting only a half-second too sluggish:

Gibson Piper has an excellent breakdown of that Hammer play (and others) here.

The league has averaged about 3.Three nook 3s (per group) per recreation this season. The Warriors have allowed 23 of their final three video games.

General, the Warriors have allowed 123.eight factors per 100 possessions over these three video games, essentially the most they’ve allowed in any three-game stretch with Inexperienced within the lineup this season. They will actually consider that the Celtics gained’t shoot higher than 50% from past the arc once more, however they need to additionally consider that they should be higher defensively in Recreation 2 on Sunday (eight ET, ABC).

