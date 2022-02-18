Finch is Named To Medicaid Board

The governor has named an Oklahoma City doctor to serve on the board for the state agency that oversees Medicaid.

Dr. Corey Finch was appointed by Gov. Kevin Stitt to the

Oklahoma Health Care Authority Board.

Dr. Finch, 44, is the only doctor on the nine-member board

Gov. Stitt created a controversy when he replaced the only two doctors serving on the board.

State law does not require the governor or legislative leaders to appoint people with medical experience to the governing body.

Dr. Finch replaces board chairman Stanley Hupfeld, who recently moved to Texas to be closer to family.

“Dr. Corey Finch is a talented physician and a dedicated servant leader,” Stitt said in a news release. “I am glad to appoint him to the OHCA Board and have every confidence he will serve Oklahomans well as we work to improve health outcomes across our state.”

A family physician, Dr. Finch is the chief medical officer at Long Term Care Specialists, which serves more than 200 nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the state.

He is a graduate of the Howard University College of Medicine, and served as an enlisted soldier in the U.S. Army and a physician in the U.S. Air Force.