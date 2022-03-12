Trending News

Fire causes road closure in Canadian County

March 12, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
No Comments



A street is closed in Canadian County attributable to a hearth.On Saturday afternoon, officers closed down components of Northwest Expressway attributable to a hearth.Eastbound Northwest Expressway from North Banner Street and westbound from North Gregory Street are closed.KOCO 5 will present particulars as they grow to be out there.

