Fire crews battle house fire in southwest OKC

February 21, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
Fire crews battled a house fire in southwest Oklahoma City.On Monday night, fire crews responded to a house fire near Southwest 24th Street. Upon arrival, fire officials reported smoke coming from the structure.As of now, we know that the fire was only inside one room of the home. No injuries were reported and there is no word yet on a cause.KOCO 5 will provide details as they become available.

OKLAHOMA CITY —

Fire crews battled a house fire in southwest Oklahoma City.

On Monday night, fire crews responded to a house fire near Southwest 24th Street. Upon arrival, fire officials reported smoke coming from the structure.

As of now, we know that the fire was only inside one room of the home.

No injuries were reported and there is no word yet on a cause.

KOCO 5 will provide details as they become available.



