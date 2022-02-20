Front Page

Fire crews battle large oil well fire in Texas City

February 19, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments



Fire crews responded to a large oil well fire Saturday night in Texas City. (KPRC 2)

TEXAS CITY, Texas – Fire crews responded to a large oil well fire Saturday night in Texas City.

The fire was reported around 7:30 p.m. near the Painted Meadows subdivision.

Officials said the oil well had a catastrophic failure that led to an explosion and fire.

A hazardous materials team from League City also responded to the fire. As of Saturday night, no shelter-in-place or evacuation order had been issued.

No injuries have been reported.

