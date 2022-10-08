Fire crews on scene at NW OKC housefire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fire crews are on scene of a housefire Saturday morning in northwest Oklahoma City after a hearth within the hearth bought uncontrolled.

The fireplace began in a house close to northwest forty fourth St. and north Villa Ave.

There have been six folks in the home when the fireplace began however no accidents have been reported, mentioned firefighters on scene.

The fireplace did trigger about 75,000 dollars in damages to the home, in response to firefighters.