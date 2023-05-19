Florida

Fire in St. Pete under investigation as arson, police say

May 19, 2023
Police are investigating a fireplace that passed off early Friday morning at a place of abode in St. Petersburg, Florida as arson. Firefighters replied to the decision at 2101 thirtieth Avenue North at round 5:30 a.m.

Fortunately, no person was once harm in the blaze, however investigators discovered the fireplace to be suspicious and are these days taking a look into the incident. There has been no additional information launched by means of the government presently.

In the intervening time, the investigation is ongoing.

