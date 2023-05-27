Firefighters find 2 dead after fiery single-engine plane crash in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – Firefighters discovered two other folks dead after the single-engine Cessna 172 they have been in crashed on Friday in Palm Beach County.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies and hearth rescue group of workers replied to the fiery plane crash at about 11:20 a.m., on the Palm Beach County Park/Lantana Airport.

Firefighters extinguished the flames that have been engulfing what used to be left of the plane through 11:27 a.m., in the northeast portion of the airport, and paramedics reported pointing out the 2 dead in a while after.

The Federal Aviation Administration and The National Transportation Safety Board have been tasked with studying the reason for the plane crash. Deputies didn’t free up the identities of the 2 dead or the tail collection of the plane.

The federal investigation east of the airport’s runway 16 used to be ongoing on Friday night time.

