Firefighters save dog after house catches on fire in Fort Lauderdale – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

Firefighters in Fort Lauderdale, Florida rescued a puppy from a burning house alongside Southwest twenty second Avenue close to Frontage Road. However, sooner than saving the dog, they needed to paintings round downed energy strains that made the location much more unhealthy. Thankfully, they controlled to rescue the dog and it kind of feels to be k.

Unfortunately, no citizens had been provide in the house right through the time of the fire. As such, they now must discover a new position to stick.

