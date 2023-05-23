Firefighters working to extinguish storage facility in Opa Locka – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

Firefighters from the Miami-Dade Fire Department replied to a hearth that broke out at a public storage facility in Opa Locka, main to the closure of an go out ramp on State Road 826, WSVN studies.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning at 3505 N.W. 167th St., close to thirty seventh Avenue and the Palmetto Expressway. The hearth led to a couple of gadgets in the development to burn and precipitated extra flames throughout the facility.

7SkyForce captured video photos of the large clouds of smoke coming from the blaze. Officials declared it a Code 1 hearth at round 6:30 a.m.

The go out on SR-826 headed westbound onto thirty seventh Avenue used to be closed due to the incident; then again, drivers may just nonetheless take the eastbound go out onto thirty seventh Avenue. It is unknown what led to the fireplace or if any individual used to be injured because of this.

Stay tuned to WSVN.com and 7News for extra updates in this creating tale.

