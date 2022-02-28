Firm bows out of superintendent search leaving Dallas ISD with one to find new schools leader

Dallas ISD no longer has two search firms looking to find a replacement for outgoing superintendent Michael Hinojosa.

Austin-based JG Consulting rescinded its proposal to help DISD in the search process, informing the board late last week of its decision.

Walsh Gallegos, a law firm based in Austin, is now the sole search firm working with the district.

James Guerra, founder and president of JG Consulting, said in a statement that he considered the decision to hire an additional firm as “scope creep” – which he defined as an “unwanted event when the original project scope expands with additional features and functionality without the corresponding adjustments to time, budget, or other project resources.”

“At no point will JG Consulting ever work with another organization while conducting a Superintendent search,” Guerra wrote.

Dallas’ school board issued a statement stating that trustees would be moving forward with Walsh Gallegos as the lead partner in the search.

“The highest priority for the Dallas ISD Board of Trustees is to run a smooth and efficient process and identify the absolute best superintendent for the students and families of Dallas ISD,” the statement read. “We look forward to deeply engaging in this critical job and identifying that person together.”

JG Consulting was the first firm selected by trustees on Feb. 17. The company was part of an initial quartet of search firms recommended by the board’s legal counsel at Dallas law firm Thompson and Horton.

Board president Ben Mackey had asked counsel for a short list of some of the state’s and nation’s best search firms. Guerra’s company has handled some of the state’s biggest superintendent searches in recent years, including Austin in 2020 and Houston in 2021.

But after picking JG Consulting, Dallas trustees – on a 5-4 vote – made the surprising and perplexing move to pick another firm to participate in the search: Walsh Gallegos.

Trustees Joyce Foreman and Maxie Johnson had expressed concern about the selection of JG Consulting, given the personal relationship between Guerra and Hinojosa – Guerra called Hinojosa a mentor during his presentation to the board – and that Hinojosa had given his tacit approval of the firm to Johnson during a short break during the board meeting.

The board had originally stated that it would not spend more than $150,000 on the search, but it was unclear whether hiring an additional firm would change that budget.

Walsh Gallegos has placed over 50 superintendents across the state, including Lewisville’s most recent hire.

Mackey said Monday he plans on calling a special board meeting later this week to better set the parameters of the superintendent search process.

