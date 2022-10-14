First Lady Jill Biden to make Florida appearances

TALLAHASSEE – First Lady Jill Biden will seem Saturday in South Florida and Central Florida to focus on an administration cancer-fighting initiative and to marketing campaign for Democratic candidates, the White House mentioned Friday.

Biden is scheduled to seem at 11:45 a.m. with U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., on the University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Broward County to focus on points associated to breast most cancers.

She is slated to seem at 3:30 p.m. in Orlando with U.S. Senate candidate Val Demings and gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist and at a 7 p.m. occasion with Demings.