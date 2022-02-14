First Look At DC Comics’ ‘Black Adam’ Starring Dwayne Johnson

The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change.

Warner Bros. Pictures provided fans with a teaser trailer for its’ highly anticipated superhero film, ‘Black Adam’ today(Feb 11) and it looks absolutely amazing. The film, set to arrive in theaters this summer, stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Black Adam, a corrupted antihero attempting to clear his name and reputation.

The film was directed by Jaume Collet-Serra from a screenplay by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani and is intended to be a spin-off from Shazam! (2019). It will the eleventh film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Black Adam was originally supposed to make his debut in Shazam! but the producers decided to give him his own film. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the December 2021 release that was planned was postponed. After multiple delays, we finally get a small glimpse of the next role Dwayne Johnson gets to play, which will be much darker than any of his more recent ones in films such as Red Notice, The Jungle Cruise and Jumanji: The Next Level.

Check out the electrifying teaser trailer below:

‘Black Adam’ also stars Noah Centineo(The Fosters), Aldis Hodge(Straight Outta Compton), Sarah Shahi(The Rookie), Quintessa Swindell(Trinkets) and Pierce Brosnan(Bond film series) who are also seen in different scenes in the trailer. Most of these actors will play heroes in a group that thanks to Dwayne Johnson, we now know go by the name The Justice Society.

Although ‘Black Adam’ wasn’t the only DC superhero film we got to see footage from in the teaser(scenes from The Batman, The Flash & Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom were also revealed), ‘Black Adam’ was obviously the one that fans couldn’t help but to gush over the most.

Check out a few of their tweets below:

The film is produced by New Line Cinema, DC Films, Seven Bucks Productions and FlynnPictureCO with distribution from Warner Bros. Pictures.

‘Black Adam’ will be in theaters July 29, 2022. Stay tuned for the official trailer drop.



