First look at Joe Burrow in ‘Madden NFL 23’

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow isn’t on the duvet of Madden NFL 23 or something dramatic like that.

However the group at EA Sports activities certain isn’t shy about displaying him off as shortly as attainable throughout the recreation’s graphics engine.

EA Sports activities dropped a screenshot of Burrow within the recreation this week because the Bengals get able to endure OTAs. And the resemblance is, in a phrase, uncanny.

We’ll have to attend and see how the most recent version of Madden really charges Burrow total, and the way that compares to different quarterbacks within the league after his Tremendous Bowl journey.

However for now, it’s all concerning the little teasers like this — which additionally as soon as once more confirms the Bengals have a man in Burrow who’s shortly turning into one of many faces of your entire NFL.