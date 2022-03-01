First NHL point in hand, relieved Thomas Harley could continue to thrive next to John Klingberg

For Thomas Harley, there was one feeling after registering his first career NHL point during the Stars’ 4-2 win over the Sabres on Sunday. It was relief.

“It’s been coming for the past couple games,” Harley said. “You grow up dreaming it’s going to be a little more memorable than just a poke back down the wall. They don’t ask how, they ask how many? So I’m happy.”

Harley, the team’s top defensive prospect, picked up the secondary assist on Roope Hintz’s goal on Sunday afternoon, pushing a puck down the boards to Joe Pavelski, who fed Hintz in front of the net. Harley, the team’s first-round pick in 2019, played 14 NHL games before picking up his first point.

Harley was 13 seconds shy of matching his career-high in ice time on Sunday, when he logged 15:54. It was also the seventh straight game that Harley has played in after having two separate four-game stints earlier in the season.

“He moves the puck well,” Stars coach Rick Bowness said. “He’s far more intense without the puck, which he had to improve on. He’s very poised with the puck, and both of those areas will keep getting better.”

Perhaps the most notable aspect of Harley’s afternoon on Sunday was who he was playing with: John Klingberg.

The two offensive defensemen were paired together (just as they were last week in Arizona), and the setup created one of the most balanced defensive groups the Stars have had this season. For the third time this season, all six defensemen played at least 15 minutes at 5 on 5. Less than a minute separated the most-used pair at 5 on 5 from the least-used one.

Defensive pairing, 5 on 5 TOI vs. Buffalo:

– Ryan Suter and Miro Heiskanen, 14:52

– Esa Lindell and Jani Hakanpää, 14:13

– Thomas Harley and John Klingberg, 13:57

(Due to partial changes and the odd shift with another partner, the minutes by pair are slightly lower than each player’s overall minutes at 5 on 5.)

Bowness said the Stars “wanted some size and physicality to play against” Buffalo’s top line of Jeff Skinner, Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch, and that fell to Lindell and Hakanpää. The Stars kept Suter with Heiskanen, leaving Harley and Klingberg to play together.

“I’m just trying to support him all over the ice, and he’s doing the same for me,” Harley said. “I know he’s going to get to open spots, and I just have to put it on his stick. So it’s pretty easy out there with him.”

In limited minutes (40:03 together this season), the Harley-Klingberg pair has been one of the best offensive pairs in the league.

According to Natural Stat Trick, the pair generates 4.42 expected goals per 60 minutes, which is the most in the league among the 436 pairs with at least 40 minutes together. MoneyPuck’s expected goals model places them third in the league with 4.25 expected goals per 60 minutes.

“He trusts me to make plays, and I have complete faith that he’s going to make the plays that he can,” Harley said. “I’m having a lot of fun out there with him. Just to have him come over and fist bump me means a lot to me.”

The pair provides a potential solution for the Stars, who have asked their defensemen to generate offense on the rush and in the offensive zone. They often teamed Harley-Klingberg with their top line of Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski to create an offensively-minded five-man unit on Sunday, and it could be a setup to emulate in future games.

Harley could also get added responsibility on the power play, as the Stars are 1 for their last 17.

“Thomas is very smart,” Bowness said. “When he gets it, his head’s already up. He’s already looking and he kind of knows what he’s going to do with it next. He makes very few poor decisions because of that.”

Briefly: The Stars did not practice Monday. They will practice Tuesday before hosting the Kings on Wednesday.

