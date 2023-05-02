First Republic Bank assets sold to JP Morgan Chase

Federal regulators have taken over the struggling First Republic Bank and sold off the majority of its assets to JP Morgan Chase in an overnight transaction, according to CBS News. President Biden has affirmed that depositors are safeguarded, but that the bank’s investors are not receiving a bailout from the public. Weijia Jang provides further details. Stay informed by enabling browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and unique reporting. Don’t miss out – turn them on now.



