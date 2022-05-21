Business

Fiscalprudence,lesslitigation,reformsforEconomy2.0:CEA

May 21, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
No Comments

Foritsnexteconomicstage—Economy2.0—Indianeedstobea“responsibleeconomy”withfiscalprudence,powerandeducationsectorreforms,andlessgovernmentlitigationtomakeupforlossesduringthepandemicyear,aswellasadifferentapproachtopublichealth,ChiefEconomicAdviser(CEA)VAnanthaNageswaransaid.

“Technologycanbetheicingonthecake,”hesaid,addressingtheinauguralsessionofthe7thIndiaIdeasConclaveon‘India-2.0RebootingtoMetaEra’,organisedbyIndiaFoundation,athinktankbackedbytheRSS.

WhileacceptingtheappreciationforIndia’sgrowthstory,hesaid,“There’smoretoachieve,todeliverthekindofgrowthratetotakeustoamiddle-incomeeconomyfromalower-incomeeconomy.Wehavetohaveavibrantfinancialsystemwhichprovidesfundsforgrowth.”

HesaidtheUkrainecrisishasprovedthattechnologyasitisatitsbestcangivepartialanswerstothechallengesIndiafaces,buttheturmoilcreatedinthefinancialsectorandfluctuationsinthecryptocurrencymarketduringthistimehaveprovedthat“humansaredrivenbyfearandgreed”and“sometimestechnologycanaccentuatethem.”

“Manufacturingcomplexeshavetobeincreased,privatesectorhastoensurethatMSMEsarepaidontimeandtheattitudetowardspublichealthshouldbechanged,”Nageswaransaid,addingthattherecentNationalFamilyHealthSurveyfoundthatobesitylevelinthecountryisontherise.“Indiashouldnotbeunhealthywhenitgetseconomicgrowth…correctfoodlabellingisveryimportant.”

StatingthattheCentrehadtospendtimeclearingthebalancesheetbypayingduesasIndiahadtobuildthesystem,hesaidfiscalprudenceistheonlywayout.Thecountryhadadifficultlastdecadeasbankshadoverlentandthecorporatesectoroverborrowed,theCEAadded.

BuyNow|Ourbestsubscriptionplannowhasaspecialprice

HesaidtheCentre’smovetore-embarkonprivatisationandassetmonetisationhavehoweverimprovedthebalancesheet.

TheCEAalsolaudedthecurrentgovernment’seffortstopushreformsevenduringtheunfoldingtheCovidcrisisbyintroducingnewschemes,reductionofcorporatetaxandrelaxingrulesforstartups.

UnionMinisterAshwiniVaishnaw,alsospeakingattheinauguralsessionofthethree-dayevent,saidIndiawouldhavetosharpenitsedgeintelecomsectorandsemiconductormanufacturing,masterthedesignandmanufacturingecosystemofdevices,andworkfordigitalinclusionforIndia2.0.Hesaidthatonceglobalstandardshave“ourinputs,theacceptanceofourtechnologywillincrease”.“Technologycanbepervasiveandbeuseful…Wewillhavetocreatearegulatorystructureinwhichtheaccountabilityofmanufacturerscomesalongwithfreedomofusers,”Vaishnawadded.







Sourcelink

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram