Fishing boat sinks off Canada; 4 crew members dead, 17 missing, 3 survivors found “in a state of hypothermic shock”

A Spanish fishing boat sank Tuesday off Newfoundland, in eastern Canada, killing at least four people, Spain’s maritime rescue service said. Three crew members were rescued and 17 others were missing.

Search operations were ongoing to locate other members of the 24-strong crew of the sunken vessel, Spanish government spokeswoman Isabel Rodríguez said, adding that authorities were following the incident “with concern.”

Canadian rescue workers deployed a helicopter, a military plane, a Canadian Coast Guard ship and several boats to conduct the search, some 250 nautical miles east of St. John’s, Newfoundland.

The fishing boat sank about 250 nautical miles east of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Google Maps



The 164-foot long boat, called Villa de Pitanxo, operates out of northwest Spain’s Galicia region and sank around 0600 GMT (1 a.m. EST) in rough seas, the regional representative of the Spanish government, Maica Larriba, told Spanish public radio.

The crew of the sunken vessel included 16 Spaniards, five Peruvians and three workers from Ghana, the service said. It was not clear yet who had been rescued.

Maica Larriba, a representative of Spain’s central government in the northwestern Galicia region where the trawler is based, said four lifeboats had been spotted.

Two lifeboats were “completely empty,” she said, while in another, three survivors were found “in a state of hypothermic shock” and were airlifted to safety by a Canadian Coast Guard helicopter. Rescuers had not yet managed to reach the fourth lifeboat, she added.

The spokeswoman, who wasn’t authorized to be named in media reports, said that the rescue center in Madrid received the first alert from the Villa de Pitanxo and was coordinating the response with a Canadian rescue center based in Halifax.

Canadian rescuers remained hopeful more survivors made it off the boat, AFP reported.

“The fact that we have already found three survivors in a life raft gives us that hope that others were able to either get into their survival suits, get into life rafts and get off the vessel,” Brian Owens of Canada’s Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre told the agency.

The boat’s owner didn’t immediately reply to written questions about the incident.

