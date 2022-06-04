FIU continues to monitor weather conditions | FIU News

Pricey FIU family,

At FIU, we ​proceed to observe the storm system that is for the time being bringing necessary rain and flooding all through South Florida. Our area stays beneath a tropical storm warning and a flood watch.

The system launched heavy rain and flooding to South Florida in a single day, and additional heavy rain is predicted in japanese areas of the world all via the following quite a lot of hours.

College operations at MMC, the Engineering Middle and the I-75 campus will proceed as scheduled instantly. We ask faculty college students, faculty and staff who keep in areas with necessary rain or flooding and might’t safely make it to campus instantly to speak alongside along with your professor or supervisor.

At BBC, the Glenn Hubert Library, the Wolfe College Middle and the Wellness and Recreation Middle will doubtless be closed instantly as a consequence of flooding on campus. As well as, there could also be intensive flooding on Northeast 151 Avenue. College students, faculty and staff must stay away from touring on this avenue. No classes or events will doubtless be held at BBC instantly.

Additionally, The Wolfsonian-FIU and the Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU will doubtless be closed instantly.

Please contact FIU Police at 305-348-2626 when you’ve got entry factors at any of our campuses.

Please take obligatory precautions, seek for downed powerlines and stay away from driving by means of flooded roadways. Additionally, please monitor native media for updates from the National Hurricane Center all via the following few days. In the event you see flooding on campus, please report it to FIU Police at 305-348-2626.

Within the event of an emergency, FIU has a communication protocol to carry the neighborhood educated about faculty operations. Please seek for emails, observe FIU on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, confirm FIU Information and monitor native media for updates.

Storm preparation is also a model new experience for lots of members of our faculty neighborhood. For tips on what to do, please go to the FIU Department of Emergency Management site or Miami-Dade County’s Hurricane Guide.

Thanks in your continued cooperation and maintain protected.