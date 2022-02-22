Five former Thunder players on ESPN’s Top 75 players rankings

The best player in franchise history comes in at 12th on this list. For me, this ranking is a little bit too low. Durant’s legendary career cannot be praised enough. Durant spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Thunder franchise, where he averaged 27.4 points, seven rebounds, 3.7 assists and had 48.3/ 38.0/ 88.2 shooting splits. Durant’s highest individual accomplishment came in the 2013-14 season, where he won his lone career MVP. Durant also earned seven All-Star and six All-NBA nods with the Thunder. All four of Durant’s scoring titles were also when he donned a Thunder uniform.
“Durant’s move to the Warriors in 2016 dramatically shifted the league’s balance of power. Adding the former MVP to a team that had gone 73-9 the year before created arguably the greatest team in NBA history, with Durant shining brightest against LeBron James in the NBA Finals to win Finals MVP back-to-back years. After an Achilles injury ended his third Finals run with Golden State, Durant has come back as good as ever in Brooklyn.”