Five moves Eagles should make in offseason, free agency: Take care of draft capital, build around Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles have been one of many shocking groups within the NFL final season, with an sudden successful season and a playoff berth. Coming off a 4-11-1 season, first-year head coach Nick Sirianni and beginning quarterback Jalen Hurts (in his first yr as a starter) led the Eagles to a 9-8-1 document — and clinched a playoff berth earlier than the ultimate week of the season.

The wild card playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers uncovered all of the Eagles’ flaws, from Hurts needing extra seasoning in his improvement to a protection that couldn’t get off the sphere and a scarcity of playmaking extensive receivers. Philadelphia has loads of points to handle this offseason if the Eagles wish to emerge as NFC contenders over the following yr and past.

Luckily, the Eagles have three first-round draft picks and an estimated $17.Three million in wage cap area to enhance their roster. These are 5 strikes the Eagles ought to make this offseason in an effort to emerge as a contender within the NFC.

1. Preserve the draft capital

The Eagles have three first-round picks (No. 15, No. 16, and No. 19) at their disposal, one of just 16 teams since the merger to have that many picks within the first spherical. As historical past reveals, conserving these picks can land a franchise two impression gamers that may emerge as franchise cornerstones for the following a number of years.

Philadelphia wants to enhance the protection in all three phases (go rush, linebacker, and secondary) and desires one other playmaking extensive receiver to assist out Hurts (or whoever the quarterback is) in 2022. There are too many alternatives to make the roster considerably higher through the use of this premium draft capital.

Simply because the Eagles have the property doesn’t imply they need to commerce them away for a franchise quarterback, particularly ones which have to truly waive their no-trade clause to return to Philadelphia (Russell Wilson stated “no”).

The Eagles don’t must hold all their first-round picks, however ought to retain a minimum of two of them.

2. Decide to Jalen Hurts — for 2022

This one goes in hand with conserving the first-round picks. Hurts is the primary participant in NFL historical past to throw for 4,000 yards and rush for 1,000 yards in his first 20 profession begins (he’s began solely 19 video games) and he’s 23 years previous. There’s loads of room to develop and develop in one other yr with Sirianni’s offense. Hurts may have the identical offensive coordinator in consecutive seasons for the primary time within the faculty or skilled ranks, so ponder that when evaluating him.

Hurts accomplished 61.3% of his passes for 3,144 yards with 16 touchdowns to 9 interceptions for an 87.2 ranking final season, and he’s simply the second quarterback in Eagles historical past to throw for 3,000 yards and rush for 750 yards in a season — and the eighth to achieve these numbers in NFL historical past. He improved because the season went on, finishing a season-high 66.7% of his passes for 709 yards with three touchdowns to only one interception for a 101.Three passer ranking in his final three common season begins.

The Eagles want to offer Hurts one other yr of analysis and see if he can enhance with one other yr in that offense. If he can’t, the Eagles resolution to maneuver on will probably be a lot simpler.

3. Add a veteran extensive receiver in free company

Philadelphia wants extensive receiver assist in the worst manner, somebody to take the strain off rising younger targets DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert. Smith (916 yards), Goedert (830) and Quez Watkins (647 yards) have been the one Eagles receivers to surpass 300 yards in 2021, so there’s a direct want to enhance the go catchers.

Jalen Reagor and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside have been missed draft picks, placing the Eagles on this gap. Basic supervisor Howie Roseman can cowl that up by including a veteran extensive receiver in a deep free agent class. Smith can nonetheless be the No. 1 possibility whereas Goedert can proceed to emerge in the midst of the sphere because the No. 1 tight finish. Watkins can grew to become an enormous asset as a No. Three extensive receiver along with his burning velocity and his big-play skill.

The Eagles have the cap area to get one of many prime free agent choices. Philadelphia ought to have curiosity in JuJu Smith-Schuster and Allen Robinson within the coming days, as both of these choices would thrive in Sirianni’s offense.

In addition they may use a type of first-round picks and commerce for a veteran receiver. DK Metcalf is value that premium worth.

4. Enhance the go rush

The Eagles had simply 29 sacks final yr (tied for second-fewest within the NFL), regardless of ending tied for 15th in pressures with 197. This can be a unit that should thrive if Jonathan Gannon’s protection is to be elite — and the Eagles merely don’t have sufficient personnel to get to the quarterback.

Josh Sweat (7.5 sacks, 43 pressures, 13 quarterback hits) and Javon Hargrave (7.5 sacks, 58 pressures, 18 quarterback hits) are returning to anchor the unit — with Brandon Graham additionally again from a season-ending Achilles harm. Fletcher Cox (3.5 sacks, 41 pressures, 12 quarterback hits) must also be again, however the Eagles want an impression go rusher or two to get to the quarterback extra constantly.

Philadelphia may go the free agent route right here, by pursuing Haason Reddick or second-tier choices like Charles Harris or Rasheem Green. The Eagles even have one in every of their three first-round draft picks to develop an edge rusher, as Michigan’s David Ojabo and Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson can be positive alternatives within the mid teenagers.

If the Eagles can get two edge rushers this offseason by way of free company and the draft — nice. They should land a minimum of one and get extra strain on the quarterback.

5. Draft a linebacker within the first spherical — lastly

The Eagles haven’t drafted a linebacker within the first spherical since they chose Jerry Robinson in 1979, and Roseman has continued the organizational philosophy that hasn’t prioritized linebackers early within the draft. With Gannon because the defensive coordinator and the way vital he values linebackers within the protection, that precedence has to vary.

Philadelphia has two strong gamers in T.J. Edwards and Alex Singleton, however neither of them are distinction makers. Davion Taylor remains to be a undertaking and has the athleticism to develop right into a playmaker, however the Eagles have a possibility to search out that impression linebacker early on this draft.

Georgia’s Nakobe Dean is a perfect match within the Eagles protection, even when Philadelphia doesn’t prioritize off-ball linebackers. The Eagles want a playmaker on the MIKE, and can be silly to go on Dean at No. 15 or No. 16. The sport tape reveals Dean can play, showcasing he’s the distinction maker the protection wants.

If the Eagles wish to comply with the sample of discovering a freak athlete, Utah’s Devin Lloyd is the decide (if he falls to No. 15). Lloyd is one other off-ball linebacker the Eagles ought to covet and immensely improves a protection that wants gamers in the midst of the sphere.

The Eagles can’t go unsuitable with Dean or Lloyd. If both of them are at No. 15, they must draft them and break this linebacker streak.