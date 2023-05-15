Five North Texas Counties Commemorate Salvation Army Week

The Salvation Army of North Texas is the region’s largest social service provider. The organization is dedicated to helping those in the community who are combating poverty, addiction and homelessness.

“The Salvation Army arrived in North Texas in 1892 and throughout our more than 100 years of service, we remain steadfast to our mission of serving our most vulnerable neighbors whenever and wherever the need exists,” said major Paul McFarland, area commander of the Salvation Army of North Texas.

Next week, five counties in North Texas will acknowledge the ongoing work conducted by the Salvation Army. Dallas, Collin, Denton, Tarrant and Ellis counties issued proclamations to officially recognize May 15 to 21, 2023, as National Salvation Army Week.

On May 16, three counties will invite Salvation Army officers to a commissioner’s court meeting for special recognition. The meetings will take place at the following time and locations:

Denton County: 9 a.m. at 1 Courthouse Drive in Denton

Tarrant County: 10 a.m. at 100 E. Weatherford Street in Fort Worth

Ellis County: 2 p.m. at 101 W. Main Street in Waxahachie

“President Dwight D. Eisenhower first declared National Salvation Army Week in 1954, and each year it gives us the opportunity to celebrate how, together, we can build a better North Texas,” said McFarland.

The Salvation Army of North Texas operates 17 centers year-round, which provide social services to nearly 100,000 individuals.

According to a recent press release, each week, the Salvation Army of North Texas feeds 10,000 people through its 12 food pantries, treats 500 people through its three recovery programs, and houses 1,300 people through its six shelters and senior living centers.

Services provided by the Salvation Army of North Texas include food assistance, financial assistance, substance abuse recovery programs, after-school programs, as well as emergency shelter for children and families. For more information, click here.

