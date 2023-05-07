Five people arrested for shooting and chase in multiple counties

On Friday night time, a shooting happened in Hardee County, Florida, ensuing in the arrest of 5 people who are lately in prison looking ahead to fees associated with the incident. According to the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), the sufferer is lately in important situation and is a 25-year-old guy.

The 4 people charged with tried first-degree homicide, firing a weapon into an occupied automobile, and the use of a two-way software to facilitate a criminal are Trinton Alexander Lee, Junior Louis, Zikevious Knowles, and Daniel Mabry. Jasiah Sison is being hung on a contravention of probation fee.

The shooting befell on the intersection of SR 66 and S. Orange Blossom Blvd. in Highlands County and used to be reported at 6:42 p.m. Shortly after, the pink Ford 500 observed on the shooting used to be positioned in Hardee County. The car sporting the 5 males inside of allegedly fled deputies and crashed in Wauchula, and the ones inside of have been arrested.

HCSO has said that the chase may have change into fatal if it hadn’t been terminated, as a 5K race with over 500 members used to be going down a couple of blocks away.

Anyone with information about this incident is advised to touch the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office at 863-402-7200 or by way of e mail at [email protected]