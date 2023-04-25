Five positions the Dallas Cowboys might address at the NFL Draft





The Dallas Cowboys are final tight-lipped about their draft technique, however enthusiasts are eagerly expecting what the group will do on Thursday evening. The unpredictability and reactions right through draft week are what make it so thrilling, and the Cowboys have supplied a number of leisure over the years with marvel choices and trades. While it is inconceivable to expect precisely who the group will select, there are a couple of positions the place they may well be taking a look so as to add intensity.

First on the record is working again. The Cowboys love having a premiere working again, and with Ezekiel Elliott long gone, Tony Pollard will most probably take over that function. However, Pollard’s long term with the group is unsure, so the Cowboys may well be in search of his doable alternative. Texas’ Bijan Robinson and Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs are the best applicants at select 26.

Next up is vast receiver. The Cowboys struggled to switch Amari Cooper remaining season and want to be sure that they’ve sufficient intensity at the place for this 12 months and past. The group could also be eyeing USC’s Jordan Addison, TCU’s Quentin Johnson, Boston College’s Zay Flowers, or Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njiba in around 1.

The Cowboys will also be taking a look so as to add a playmaker at tight finish, the place remaining 12 months’s starter Dalton Schultz used to be now not retained. Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer, Utah’s Dalton Kincaid, and Georgia’s Darnell Washington are all high quality choices that might upload intensity to the place.

Offensive line is at all times a concern for the Cowboys, who could have some flexibility with their linemen positions. They may well be taking a look to improve their left guard place with their first-round select, and TCU’s Steve Avila, Minnesota’s John Michael Schmitz, Florida’s O’Cyrus Torrence, and Tennessee’s Darnell Wright are all doable applicants.

Finally, a defensive take on or finish can’t be dominated out for the Cowboys, who love their move rushers. They may well be taking a look so as to add intensity to the place and get ready for the long term. Pittsburgh defensive take on Calijah Kancey, Clemson’s defensive take on Byran Bresee and defensive finish Myles Murphy, Georgia defensive finish Nolan Smith and Iowa State defensive finish Will McDonald are all best choices for the group.

Only time will inform what the Dallas Cowboys will do on Thursday evening, however enthusiasts can also be confident that the group will supply a number of leisure and surprises all through the evening.