Five-star DL Lebbeus Overton, No. 3 recruit in 2023, to skip senior season and reclassify to 2022 class

The 2022 recruiting class just signed on the dotted line on traditional National Signing Day, but a top uncommitted recruit in the 2023 class is joining the fold during the present signing period. Lebbeus Overton, the No. 3 overall player and top-ranked defensive lineman in the 2023 class, will skip his senior year at Milton (Georgia) High School and reclassify into the 2022 class. Overton is set to announce his college decision in April and enroll this summer.

“I feel like going to college earlier will help me develop as a person and a player,” Overton told 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong.

Overton has narrowed down his finalists to Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas A&M. The 6-foot-4, 265-pound monster had 229 tackles, 96.5 tackles for loss and 48 sacks in three seasons. He is the son of Milton Overton, former Oklahoma defensive lineman (1991-94) and current athletic director at Kennesaw State.

“We talked about it and that decision is being made based on him staying healthy, already completing his academics and going to the next level,” Overton’s mother Eunice Thomas told 247Sports. “It was best for him academically and athletically. He was ready.”

Gab Brooks, midlands region recruiting analyst for 247Sports, provided this scouting report on Overton:

Adequate height with great length (around plus-6) that translates to varying roles in multiple fronts. Ample snaps as an end and a tackle in a four-man front. Also has gotten reps at in-line tight end and plays basketball as well. Functional athleticism is obvious on tape and supported by encouraging testing in Summer 2020 and Spring 2021. Pursuit speed and effort stand out. Active vs. the run with stack-and-shed ability. Showed expanded pass-rush nuance as a sophomore with a dangerous spin move off the edge. Also displayed strong rip that worked inside and from the edge. Good lateral range. Combination of physical tools and athleticism make for difficult blocking assignment. Play strength is not in question. Massive production as a sophomore (21.5 sacks, six FF) and freshman (19 sacks). Pass-rush ceiling will continue to rise as dip-and-bend ability improves. Ultimate positional home depends on physical development and scheme, but looks like one of the nation’s top prospects regardless of position in the 2023 class.

Overton has a 0.9988 rating according to 247Sports. That would also rank him No. 3 overall in the 2022 class behind cornerback Travis Hunter (Jackson State) and defensive lineman Walker Nolan (Texas A&M).