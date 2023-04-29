



48-year-old Sarah Hartsfield has been charged with murdering her 5th husband, Joseph Hartsfield, by poisoning him with insulin. This comes 4 years after she shot her ex-fiancé, David Bragg, useless in an act of ‘self-defense’. Investigators have re-opened Bragg’s case in accordance with new proof, and Hartsfield’s ex-husbands have come ahead to recall their abusive previous with the alleged killer. Hartsfield’s kids have additionally spoken out, explaining that they knew their mom’s deficient selections would catch up with her one day.

Hartsfield’s in depth marriage document is below scrutiny, with studies of abuse, threats, and a number of other arrests on fees of attack. She had in the past been arrested in 1996 for assaulting her 2d husband, Michael Traxler. Her relationships are described as being ‘short-lived.’

Hartsfield’s first husband, Titus Knoernschild, had a temporary and tumultuous marriage with her prior to divorcing in January 1996. He has since spoken out, claiming that he won threats from Hartsfield and feared for his existence. Her 3rd marriage, to army guy Christopher Donohue, lasted nineteen years and produced 4 kids. Their son, Ryan Donohue, has spoken out about his mom’s abuse, revealing that he neglected faculty a number of instances because of critical bruising. Hartsfield would later blame their father for making her unsatisfied.

Hartsfield’s dating with Bragg led to tragedy in 2018, when she shot him useless. In 2019, she started a dating with David George, and the 2 lived in combination in the house the place Bragg used to be killed. The two-year marriage led to 2021 amid allegations that Hartsfield had requested George to kill her ex-husband’s new spouse.

Hartsfield then discovered herself on courting apps and in Joseph Hartsfield’s mattress. The two married in February 2022, however Hartsfield’s Facebook messages recommend that their honeymoon section used to be temporary. Joseph died of insulin poisoning in January 2023, and Hartsfield used to be arrested for his homicide.

Hartsfield’s historical past of abusive and perilous relationships has stuck up with her, and he or she now sits at the back of bars at Chambers County Jail waiting for trial. Her trend of conduct has raised questions on how abuse can cross unchecked in relationships, and the desire for survivors of abuse to talk out and search lend a hand.