Fla. senate passes bill that would change how cities police vacation rentals

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Some momentary vacation rentals like Airbnbs and VRBOs have ended in problems reminiscent of drunken bachelor events, loud pool events, and dashing golfing carts, as some neighbors have testified.

This has been an issue in lots of the state’s coastal communities for years, however now, a statewide answer is after all close to.

The Senate has handed a bill regulating momentary vacation rentals in a 28-10 vote. The bill, backed via Sen. Nick DiCeglie, would supply native governments with gear to police drawback rentals via requiring the landlord to sign up the condominium with each the state and native govt, if appropriate. It additionally creates a strategy of penalizing and postponing any condominium house owners whose renters time and again violate native govt’s noise, parking, or trash ordinances.

This bill has been met with opposition from some coastal leaders, who argue that it is going to in reality limit native govt’s skill to keep an eye on drawback rentals as a substitute of offering them with helpful gear. Some municipalities around the state have already got broader rules in position, and if the Senate bill in the end turns into legislation, lots of the ones native ordinances might be partly or totally preempted.

The House model of the bill has but to go.