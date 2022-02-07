Flamengo want Manchester United loanee Andreas Pereira on permanent basis

Manchester United are looking to make the loan of Andrea Pereira to Flamengo a permanent move. Getty Images

Manchester United are in talks with Flamengo about turning Andreas Pereira’s loan move into a permanent transfer, sources have told ESPN.

The Brazilian side had a £6.7 million offer for Pereira, 26, rejected in January, but have returned to the negotiating table hoping to seal a deal for the midfielder.

Sources have told ESPN that United are close to accepting an offer of around £10m with an additional sell-on clause.

Pereira has impressed at Flamengo since joining on loan in August. Sources have told ESPN he is keen to make a permanent move away from Old Trafford following other loan stints at Granada, Valencia and Lazio.

He has made 75 senior appearances for United, scoring four times, and earned one cap for Brazil in 2018.

Meanwhile, sources have told ESPN that United are considering heading to the Far East for their preseason tour. An announcement about their destination is set to be made later this month.

Sources have told ESPN that talks have been held about the possibility of playing Premier League rivals Liverpool in one of their friendlies.

It would likely be held in late July ahead of the start of the new Premier League season on Aug. 13. United’s last preseason tour was in 2019 when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side stopped in Australia, Singapore and China.

This summer’s tour will be the first chance for United’s next permanent manager to have a closer look at his squad.