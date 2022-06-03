Flames’ Darryl Sutter named NHL’s coach of the year with 2021-22 Jack Adams Award

Calgary Flames coach Darryl Sutter has gained the 2021-22 Jack Adams Award, the NHL announced Thursday night time. Sutter gained the award, which the NHL yearly offers to the coach who has “contributed most to his workforce’s success,” with 54 first-place votes and 353 voting factors.

Florida Panthers coach Andrew Brunette, who took over as the pinnacle man after Joel Quenneville’s midseason resignation, completed second with 31 first-place votes and 249 voting factors. Gerard Gallant, whose New York Rangers have a 1-Zero lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning within the Japanese Convention Closing, positioned third with 12 first-place votes and 142 voting factors.

This season was Sutter’s second in Calgary, and he orchestrated a outstanding enchancment over Yr 1. Calgary gained the Pacific Division with a 50-21-11 file this season, the NHL’s sixth finest, after going 26-27-Three and lacking the Stanley Cup Playoffs the 12 months prior. The 2021-22 Flames ranked sixth in objectives per recreation and third in objectives in opposition to per recreation after rating 19th and 16th, respectively, in these areas in 2020-21.

The Flames’ regular-season success did not fairly translate to the postseason, nevertheless, as they gained just one recreation of their second-round collection in opposition to the Edmonton Oilers after topping the Dallas Stars in Spherical 1.

Sutter is Calgary’s second Jack Adams winner, following Bob Hartley in 2014-15. He is additionally the second member of his household to win the award. In 1990-91, Sutter’s brother, Brian Sutter, earned Jack Adams honors after main the St. Louis Blues to a 47-22-11 file.

A two-time Stanley Cup-winning coach with the Los Angeles Kings, Sutter has been behind an NHL bench for over 20 years. Along with the Kings and Flames, Sutter has coached the Chicago Blackhawks and the San Jose Sharks. Sutter was a finalist for the Jack Adams Award throughout his first stint in Calgary in 2003-2004, a season during which his Flames fell to the Lightning within the Stanley Cup Closing.