FLASH FLOODING IN SOUTH FLORIDA – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

Hopefully everybody’s weekend is beginning off on the correct foot though South Florida is totally soaked. I’m positive many people heard the alerts all through the center of the night time coming from our telephones as a number of flash flood warnings have been issued for parts of South Florida. And flooding concern will proceed all through the day immediately as there’s loads of tropical moisture being funneled our manner in affiliation with Potential Storm #1.

Gusty squalls will be anticipated on and off by the primary half of the day immediately whereas scattered showers and thunderstorms stay within the forecast as we head into tonight.

The newest advisory does hold Potential Storm #1 from organizing till it exits into the Atlantic by the central Florida coast both later immediately or early on Sunday. And whereas south Florida continues to stay out of the cone of concern, it will proceed to be a heavy rain occasion for the southeast coast of Florida.

Please be protected out on the roads and bear in mind by no means to drive by flooded roadways.

