Fleeing Florida motorcyclist flips off police before getting hit by truck

A Florida motorcyclist is going through more than one fees after he blew thru a crimson mild whilst fleeing from native police and flipping them off seconds before getting T-boned by an oncoming truck.

“Here’s a good way to get yourself killed,” the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook put up.

The three-minute video shared by police displays Deputy Bissonnete try to pull over a bunch of motorcyclists who have been “popping wheelies” overdue on Friday, March 3. The team overlooked government requests to drag over and made up our minds to hurry off, main police on a high-speed chase.

Dashcam pictures displays the gang of motorcyclists recklessly weaving in between vehicles at a excessive pace. When drawing near a crimson mild, the gang overlooked it and endured fleeing from deputies.

One of the motorcyclists, Joshua Richardson, seemed again and flipped police the chicken before proceeding to commute into the intersection – at once into the trail of an oncoming truck.

Richardson miraculously survived the crash and in short tried to run on foot before he was once apprehended by police.

On frame digital camera pictures launched by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, Richardson is observed writhing at the flooring and telling deputies he’s in a large number of ache.

“I’m hurt,” Richardson is heard pronouncing as he lies at the flooring whilst deputies handcuff him.

“Idiot,” probably the most deputies stated.

“I know,” Richardson spoke back.

After deputies handcuffed him, Richardson is heard in bodycam pictures complaining with police.

“You know how your leg doesn’t get hurt?” probably the most deputies requested. “You don’t run from the cops and crash your bike.”

“Do you think this is funny?” Richardson requested.

“No, I don’t think it’s funny. It’s incredibly stupid,” every other deputy spoke back.

“We’re being chased by 12 cops in the middle of nowhere. What am I supposed to do?” Richardson requested.

“Stop and figure out why we’re chasing you,” the deputies mentioned.

Richardson was once charged with fleeing or making an attempt to elude legislation enforcement, resisting with out violence and leaving the scene of a crash. He could also be receiving visitors citations for failure to prevent at a crimson mild and passing in a no-pass zone.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office didn’t percentage if the truck motive force or any of the passengers within the car have been injured, or if the opposite reckless motorcyclists have been apprehended.