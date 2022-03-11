Fletcher Cox trade rumors: Teams showing interest in acquiring longtime Eagles DT, per report

Jason Kelce is coming again, however there’s some uncertainty because it pertains to one other longtime Eagles star. The Eagles proceed to obtain curiosity from different groups concerning six-time Professional Bowl defensive sort out Fletcher Cox, according to NFL Community’s Ian Rapoport. Cox, who was practically traded earlier than final yr’s draft deadline, is coming into the ultimate yr of his present contract.

It will possible take a big provide for a workforce to amass Cox, who at age 31 is exhibiting no indicators of slowing down. Final season, Cox recorded 3.5 sacks, 25 tackles (seven for loss), two compelled fumbles and a landing off of a fumble restoration. A former first-round decide, Cox has recorded 58 profession sacks, 78 tackles for loss, 14 compelled fumbles, 10 fumble recoveries and three defensive touchdowns.

The Eagles posses one of many NFL’s best defensive fronts. Former Steeler Javon Hargrave and Josh Sweat earned Professional Bowls final yr after every participant tallied 7.5 sacks. Defensive finish Brandon Graham, a key member of the protection for over a decade, is trying to bounce again in 2022 after lacking 15 video games final yr after tearing his Achilles.

On protection, Philadelphia has seven gamers and 4 starters who’re slated to hit free company. Particularly, three of the Eagles’ 4 beginning defensive backs are anticipated to check the market when the brand new league yr begins on March 16.

There are a number of proficient defensive tackles who’re anticipated to hit free company. These gamers embrace Brandon Williams, Ndamukong Suh, Linval Joseph, Vernon Butler, and Larry Ogunjobi, amongst others. However it seems that multiple workforce is excited about pursuing Cox, who would deliver each expertise and expertise to a defensive unit.