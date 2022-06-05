FLIGHT DELAYS, CANCELLATIONS CONTINUE AT ALL SOUTH FLORIDA AIRPORTS

Delta, Jetblue, Frontier Amongst Airways Dealing with Main Delays, Cancellations At South Florida’s Airports.

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — You is also going nowhere fast if you happen to’re planning to fly out instantly from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Worldwide, Palm Seashore Worldwide, or Miami Worldwide Airport. Flights delays and cancellations proceed due to what’s now Tropical Storm Alex.

At FLL: Delta, Jetblue, Allegiant, and American have cancelled or delayed a lot of flights. At PBI, Delta and Jetblue look like most likely probably the most challenged. And at MIA, American is reporting a few minor delays, with the airport’s details displaying to include Delta and Frontier.

The FlightAware.com ”Distress Map” displays 195 flight cancellations nationwide instantly, with 491 delays as of 9 a.m. On Saturday, 694 flights inside, into or out of america have been cancelled, with 4,393 delays.

BocaNewsNow.com always advises to not merely study your explicit flight sooner than heading to the airport, nevertheless determining the place your airplane is coming from. If that flight is delayed, your flight from South Florida will just about assuredly be delayed as successfully.

