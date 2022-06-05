FLIGHT DELAYS, CANCELLATIONS CONTINUE AT ALL SOUTH FLORIDA AIRPORTS

Delta, Jetblue, Frontier Amongst Airways Dealing with Main Delays, Cancellations At South Florida’s Airports.
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com
BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — You might be going nowhere quick if you’re planning to fly out at present from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Worldwide, Palm Seaside Worldwide, or Miami Worldwide Airport. Flights delays and cancellations proceed because of what’s now Tropical Storm Alex.
At FLL: Delta, Jetblue, Allegiant, and American have cancelled or delayed a number of flights. At PBI, Delta and Jetblue appear to be probably the most challenged. And at MIA, American is reporting a couple of minor delays, with the airport’s main points showing to contain Delta and Frontier.
The FlightAware.com ”Distress Map” exhibits 195 flight cancellations nationwide at present, with 491 delays as of 9 a.m. On Saturday, 694 flights inside, into or out of the US have been cancelled, with 4,393 delays.
BocaNewsNow.com all the time advises to not simply test your particular flight earlier than heading to the airport, however figuring out the place your aircraft is coming from. If that flight is delayed, your flight from South Florida will nearly assuredly be delayed as effectively.
