Flight incidents involving unruly passengers still higher than pre-pandemic levels





According to a file from CBS News, flight incidents involving unruly passengers are still at a higher frequency than the pre-pandemic levels. This pattern has positioned flight attendants at the checklist of thankless jobs as they’re already tasked with making sure the protection and luxury of dozens of passengers. Nevertheless, they’re more and more having to care for disruptive or even violent passengers whilst on accountability. The file examines the worst offenders and the prison penalties they face for his or her movements.

