Flix Brewhouse Opens New Dine-In Theater in Texas After Cinema Chain Rebounds From COVID

Flix Brewhouse, a luxurious cinema chain, is opening a brand new theater in north central Texas.

The exhibition corporate had was hoping to build a brand new facility in 2020, however the ones blueprints had been derailed as COVID despatched the film theater and buying groceries middle industries into disarray. But now that the circuit’s steadiness sheet has leveled from pandemic closures, Flix Brewhouse has resumed plans to amplify its footprint. Founded in Round Rock, Texas, in 2011, the corporate these days has 9 places.

For its latest venue, the theater chain signed a 15-year rent with Shops at Broad in Mansfield, Texas, to finish and open a 40,000-square-foot luxurious theater q4.

“We are beyond thrilled to at last bring our unique brand of dining and entertainment to life in Mansfield,” Flix founder Allan Reagan mentioned in a commentary. “A long, strange trip it’s been indeed, but the delay has enabled us to invest in the latest cinema technology such as 100% laser projection, offer compelling entertainment choices beyond movies, and evolve our food and beverage offerings to best-in-class.”

Shops at Broad spokesperson Sam Kartalis mentioned, “since current ownership took over this regional center south of Fort Worth at U.S. 287 and Broad St. three months ago, leasing activity has been through the roof. Flix Brewhouse is a world-class concept and operator and will be the linchpin for additional planned major entertainment concepts coming soon to Shops at Broad.”

Flix Brewhouse’s Mansfield location is the chain’s new prototype theater, with 9 auditoriums that experience customized recliner seating and sliding, pivoting tabletops to deal with food and drink. Moviegoers can get in-theater carrier from a cooked-to-order menu, in addition to drinks from its craft beers brewed on premises. The Mansfield location could have its personal brewmaster and visitors can consult with the brewpub without or with a film price tag.

“This new location marks a real milestone for our company,” mentioned Flix CEO Chance Robertson. “The movies are back in force in 2023 and our team is thrilled to bring our 10th dine-in cinema brewpub nationally and fifth in Texas to the Shops at Broad. Mansfield is a wonderful community and we’re excited to be a part of it. It’s the perfect complement to our existing metroplex location on the north side of DFW near Frisco and Little Elm. We cannot wait to fire up the projectors, pour the first award-winning craft beer, and allow our guests to relax in luxury while enjoying a great film.”

