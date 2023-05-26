Flood Watch issued for Miami-Dade and Broward as heavy rain returns – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

A flood watch has been issued for the coastal and metro spaces of Miami-Dade and Broward because of the prospective dangers posed by means of slow-moving storms which are making their as far back as South Florida. This caution will stay efficient till 10 p.m. and has been issued to warning citizens of attainable heavy rains and its related penalties.
The National Weather Service has steered citizens within the affected spaces to stay vigilant and keep knowledgeable about converting climate prerequisites. They have suggested folks to take essential precautions and be ready for imaginable localized flooding, specifically in low-lying spaces and close to water our bodies.
South Florida’s coastal and metro spaces were going through important demanding situations because of fresh heavy rain occasions. The addition of nowadays’s slow-moving storms intensifies issues, specifically in flood-prone areas.
