Flooded streets lead to dozens of complaints in Miami-Dade

MIAMI – One hundred complaints have come pouring into Miami-Dade County following this week’s rain storms.

While there have been no tools failures, there have been weaknesses which will have contributed to water backing up.

“It was a wake-up call it was not even a tropical storm, it was not a hurricane it was a lot of water, and it did really show us the areas that are going to be very very vulnerable,” Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine Cava stated.

Over the years the county has made enhancements to cut back flooding, however when a storm dumps a number of inches of rain throughout the realm inside the course of just some days, that may lead to stressors in the drainage system particularly in low-lying or flood-prone areas like Cutler Bay.

“Well from Monday through pretty much, we couldn’t get back in as far as my vehicle,” Maria Escandell stated.

Escandell is one of a number of pissed off residents in Cutler Bay, she is conscious she’s in a flood zone, nevertheless, did not anticipate it to stick round for a number of days after the storm.

“We’ve been here since 2004, not living but owning, we moved in in 2016 once again and we’ve never had it this bad,” she defined.

Escandell wonders what’s modified.

Cutler Bay is an element of Commissioner Daniella Cohen Higgins’ district.

“We are going to have to pump and reduce our lakes substantially more before we have heavy rainfall coming in, particularly in Saga and Cutler Bay, and again our director spoke about manholes being lifted,” Higgins stated.

That could have contributed to overwhelming or blocking some drainage pipes, in different areas, it is a matter of beefing up communication with different cities and companies for pumping out water and drainage.

“Right now, we are very fragmented in how we manage storm waters each one of those municipalities has to manage their own storm waters,” Rashid Istambouli, Interim DERM Director defined.

In the long run, extra funding is required to preserve and improve pumps, in addition to developing with new approaches to assist residents.

“In the area of Cutler Bay, we needed to get transportation because people couldn’t exit their homes because if they started their cars, their cars may stall,” Higgins added.

That’s half of the purpose of the Biscayne Bay Management Advisory Board, which makes suggestions to the county commissioners.

Higgins is the chair for BBMAB, she is working to get funding quicker, although it will take possible till November to get an replace.

Meanwhile, the bottom throughout South Florida is far more saturated with water.

“Every time the car passes by here it pushes the water, it wakes and push the water in,” Nelson Ramirez, one other Cutler Bay resident recalled of the standing water that caught round this week.

Ramirez continues to be cleansing out, he hopes the pumps might be in a position to sustain throughout this wet season, and doubtlessly new options from the county.