Flooding at Kennedale school causes classes to cancel Monday

Kennedale ISD said the broken water pipe caused “extensive damage” at James A. Arthur Intermediate school

KENNEDALE, Texas — Classes at one middle school in Kennedale have been canceled Monday after a busted pipe caused major flooding inside the building.

In a statement, Kennedale ISD said the broken water pipe caused “extensive damage” at James A. Arthur Intermediate school, which teaches fifth and sixth grades.

Officials told WFAA that the flooding caused structural damage and that 10 classrooms were damaged.

The district said officials will be meeting Monday to determine what the next steps are. Kennedale ISD did not say immediately if the school be will be shut down past Monday.

Debbie Villagomez, who is on the district’s school board, posted a video on Facebook from inside the school as it was flooded.

“This is absolutely heartbreaking to see,” she wrote in the post.

“This is after water had been pouring out and was still pouring out (you can hear the waterfall behind me pouring out of the school). It’s coming out of multiple locations,” she added.