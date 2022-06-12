Florida

Florida A&M’s Rachel Robertson Earned Honorable Mention All-American Honors in Eugene

June 12, 2022
Esther Dean


EUGENE ORE. (FAMUATHLETICS.COM) — Florida A&M’s Rachel Robertson flew to Eugene, Oregon, because the lone Rattler to qualify for the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships and leaves with Honorable Mention All-American Honors.

“I want to thank everyone who supported me this season and am extremely grateful for this opportunity to represent the Rattlers in Eugene,” stated Florida A&M Women’s Track & Field jumper Rachel Robertson.

Robertson failed to supply a leap on her first try however adopted up with back-to-back jumps of 12.59 meters. Robertson’s 12.59 meters was good for the twenty first finest leap of the day.

Robertson caps off her incredible out of doors season with Honorable Mention All-American Honors and two SWAC gold medals (triple leap and excessive leap).

Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave
Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram