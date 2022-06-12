Florida A&M’s Rachel Robertson Earned Honorable Mention All-American Honors in Eugene

EUGENE ORE. (FAMUATHLETICS.COM) — Florida A&M’s Rachel Robertson flew to Eugene, Oregon, because the lone Rattler to qualify for the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships and leaves with Honorable Mention All-American Honors.

“I want to thank everyone who supported me this season and am extremely grateful for this opportunity to represent the Rattlers in Eugene,” stated Florida A&M Women’s Track & Field jumper Rachel Robertson.

Robertson failed to supply a leap on her first try however adopted up with back-to-back jumps of 12.59 meters. Robertson’s 12.59 meters was good for the twenty first finest leap of the day.

Robertson caps off her incredible out of doors season with Honorable Mention All-American Honors and two SWAC gold medals (triple leap and excessive leap).