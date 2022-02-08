Florida Atlantic vs. Old Dominion: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who’s Playing
Old Dominion @ Florida Atlantic
Current Records: Old Dominion 9-13; Florida Atlantic 14-9
What to Know
The Florida Atlantic Owls lost both of their matches to the Old Dominion Monarchs last season on scores of 67-71 and 55-64, so they’re hoping to turn the tables this season. The Owls and Old Dominion will face off in a Conference USA battle at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday at FAU Arena. Florida Atlantic is out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.
Florida Atlantic entered their game this past Saturday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They took their matchup against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles by a conclusive 84-57 score.
Meanwhile, Old Dominion ended up a good deal behind the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers when they played this past Saturday, losing 77-60.
Florida Atlantic’s win lifted them to 14-9 while Old Dominion’s defeat dropped them down to 9-13. We’ll see if Florida Atlantic can repeat their recent success or if the Monarchs bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: FAU Arena — Boca Raton, Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Old Dominion have won eight out of their last 11 games against Florida Atlantic.
- Jan 09, 2021 – Old Dominion 64 vs. Florida Atlantic 55
- Jan 08, 2021 – Old Dominion 71 vs. Florida Atlantic 67
- Mar 11, 2020 – Florida Atlantic 66 vs. Old Dominion 56
- Mar 01, 2020 – Old Dominion 85 vs. Florida Atlantic 80
- Jan 25, 2020 – Old Dominion 65 vs. Florida Atlantic 55
- Jan 10, 2019 – Florida Atlantic 80 vs. Old Dominion 73
- Mar 01, 2018 – Old Dominion 69 vs. Florida Atlantic 64
- Jan 20, 2018 – Old Dominion 73 vs. Florida Atlantic 62
- Feb 04, 2017 – Florida Atlantic 65 vs. Old Dominion 61
- Mar 09, 2016 – Old Dominion 72 vs. Florida Atlantic 46
- Jan 28, 2016 – Old Dominion 78 vs. Florida Atlantic 66
Source link
Read more about NBA MLB, NFL