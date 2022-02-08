Florida Atlantic vs. Old Dominion: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who’s Playing

Old Dominion @ Florida Atlantic

Current Records: Old Dominion 9-13; Florida Atlantic 14-9

What to Know

The Florida Atlantic Owls lost both of their matches to the Old Dominion Monarchs last season on scores of 67-71 and 55-64, so they’re hoping to turn the tables this season. The Owls and Old Dominion will face off in a Conference USA battle at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday at FAU Arena. Florida Atlantic is out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

Florida Atlantic entered their game this past Saturday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They took their matchup against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles by a conclusive 84-57 score.

Meanwhile, Old Dominion ended up a good deal behind the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers when they played this past Saturday, losing 77-60.

Florida Atlantic’s win lifted them to 14-9 while Old Dominion’s defeat dropped them down to 9-13. We’ll see if Florida Atlantic can repeat their recent success or if the Monarchs bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: FAU Arena — Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Arena — Boca Raton, Florida

Series History

Old Dominion have won eight out of their last 11 games against Florida Atlantic.