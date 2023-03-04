Florida authorities search for missing 15-year-old girl

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an alert for a missing teen out of Miami Beach overdue Friday evening.

The FDLE stated Rosa Rodriguez, 15, was once remaining observed on South Shore Drive in Miami Beach Friday.





Florida guy arrested after dumping greater than 30 mattresses, field springs alongside Key West boulevard, deputies say



Authorities imagine she could also be using a 2019 black Nissan Altima with Florida tag quantity QTVS84. She may be believed to be headed north with any other kid, Camilla Rodriguez.

While there is not any picture or description of Camilla Rodriguez, Rosa Rodriguez is described as being 5 toes 3 inches tall and weighing 105 kilos.

If you recognize the place she is, name the Miami Beach Police Department at 305-673-7870 or name 911