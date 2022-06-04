Florida beats Central Michigan 7-3 at Gainesville Regional

1 of 6 Florida pitcher Brandon Sproat, correct, meets with infielder Colby Halter (5) all through an NCAA college baseball occasion regional recreation in opposition to Central Michigan on Friday, June 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (Cyndi Chambers/Ocala Star-Banner by the use of AP)

1 of 6 Florida pitcher Brandon Sproat, correct, meets with infielder Colby Halter (5) all through an NCAA college baseball occasion regional recreation in opposition to Central Michigan on Friday, June 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (Cyndi Chambers/Ocala Star-Banner by the use of AP)

GAINSEVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Sproat allowed just one run over seven innings, Colby Halter had three RBIs — along with the go-ahead solo homer throughout the bottom of the fifth — and top-seeded Florida beat Central Michigan 7-Three on Friday night on the Gainesville Regional.

Florida (40-22) performs No. 2 seed Oklahoma throughout the semifinals after fourth-seeded Central Michigan (42-18) performs No. Three seed Liberty — which misplaced to Oklahoma throughout the regional’s opener — in a loser-out recreation Saturday.

Sproat (8-4) scattered 9 hits with two walks and a balk and struck out six. Ryan Slater gave up a lead-off single sooner than hitting two batters sooner than escaping a bases-loaded jam unscathed throughout the eighth inning. He allowed two runs throughout the ninth sooner than ending the Chippewas’ menace to earn his sixth save of the season when he struck out Garrett Navarra to complete the game.

Justin Simpson scored when Danny Wuestenfeld singled up the middle to offer Central Michigan a 1-Zero lead throughout the prime of the third nonetheless Sterlin Thompson answered with a solo homer throughout the bottom and Halter’s residence run throughout the fifth made it 2-1.

BT Riopelle single and Jud Fabian walked to information off the underside of the eighth and, after a sacrifice bunt by Ty Evans, scored on a single by Jac Caglianone. Pinch-runner Corey Robinson substitute Caglianone at first, Rivera flied out and Kendrick Calilao walked sooner than Halter hit a two-RBI double to right-center subject that gave Florida a 7-1 lead heading into the ninth.

Wuestenfeld went 3-for-5 with two RBIs, Simpson was 3-for-Four with two runs scored for Central Michigan.

Caglianone accomplished 2-for-Four with three RBIs and Thompson was 2-for-Three with a stroll.

___

Extra AP college sports activities actions: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25