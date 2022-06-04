Florida beats Central Michigan 7-3 at Gainesville Regional

GAINSEVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Sproat allowed only one run over seven innings, Colby Halter had three RBIs — together with the go-ahead solo homer within the backside of the fifth — and top-seeded Florida beat Central Michigan 7-Three on Friday night time on the Gainesville Regional.
Florida (40-22) performs No. 2 seed Oklahoma within the semifinals after fourth-seeded Central Michigan (42-18) performs No. Three seed Liberty — which misplaced to Oklahoma within the regional’s opener — in a loser-out recreation Saturday.
Sproat (8-4) scattered 9 hits with two walks and a balk and struck out six. Ryan Slater gave up a lead-off single earlier than hitting two batters earlier than escaping a bases-loaded jam unscathed within the eighth inning. He allowed two runs within the ninth earlier than ending the Chippewas’ menace to earn his sixth save of the season when he struck out Garrett Navarra to finish the sport.
Justin Simpson scored when Danny Wuestenfeld singled up the center to present Central Michigan a 1-Zero lead within the prime of the third however Sterlin Thompson answered with a solo homer within the backside and Halter’s home run within the fifth made it 2-1.
BT Riopelle single and Jud Fabian walked to guide off the underside of the eighth and, after a sacrifice bunt by Ty Evans, scored on a single by Jac Caglianone. Pinch-runner Corey Robinson exchange Caglianone at first, Rivera flied out and Kendrick Calilao walked earlier than Halter hit a two-RBI double to right-center field that gave Florida a 7-1 lead heading into the ninth.
Wuestenfeld went 3-for-5 with two RBIs, Simpson was 3-for-Four with two runs scored for Central Michigan.
Caglianone completed 2-for-Four with three RBIs and Thompson was 2-for-Three with a stroll.
___
Extra AP school sports activities: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25