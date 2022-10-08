Florida began soliciting migrant flight prices in July, documents show

The Florida Department of Transportation began soliciting bids to fly migrants to cities together with Boston and Los Angeles beginning in July, in accordance with documents obtained by ABC News.

“The Department of Transportation (“Department”) manages a program to relocate out of the State of Florida foreign nationals who are not lawfully present in the United States (“Unauthorized Aliens”),” the documents obtained below a public information request say. “Under the supervision of a Department Project Manager, a vendor will, upon demand of the Department or certain designated state and local law enforcement or criminal justice agencies (“Partner Agencies”), arrange or provide either ground or air transportation and other related services (collectively, “Relocation Services”), to assist in the voluntary relocation of Unauthorized Aliens who are found in Florida and have agreed to be relocated to another state in the United States or the District of Columbia.”

Ron DeSantis speaks in the course of the 2022 Victory Dinner in Hollywood, Fla., July 23, 2022. Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg by way of Getty Images, FILE

Rebekah Davis, common counsel on the Florida Department of Transportation,, solicited perspective figures from James L. Montgomerie a consultant of air constitution firm VSC Global, which, in accordance with public information is situated in Destin, Florida.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis finally flew migrants utilizing a special constitution firm to Martha’s Vineyard final month, following Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s motion of busing migrants to New York City, Washington, D.C., and different East Coast cities.

“4 to 8 x people going from Crestview to Boston area is approx $35, 000.00,” he writes in an e-mail dated July 26, 2022. “4 to 8 x people going from Crestview to Los Angles area is approx $60, 000.00. This is based on using a 8 x seat KingAir 350 Turbo Prop,” he says.

“If you need to move more than 8 x people I would recommend using a mid-sized biz jet that can accommodate up-to 12 people. 8 to 12 x people going from Crestview to Boston area is approx $55,000.00 8 to 12 x people going from Crestview to Los Angles area is approx $90,000.00 We are certainly willing to provide you with pricing information on specific ad-hoc requirements on a case by case basis.”

Davis responds by saying the information was “helpful.”

She additionally seemingly solicited on-demand jet firm Wheels Up, which despatched a brochure over, in addition to a Florida-based firm specializing in the transport of inmates and does work for the Florida Department of Corrections.