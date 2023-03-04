Florida bill targeting unions emerges in House

With a Senate committee able to take in the problem subsequent week, a House Republican on Friday filed a suggestion that may make a sequence of adjustments targeting public worker unions.

Rep. Dean Black, R-Jacksonville, filed a 17-page bill (HB 1445) that comes with adjustments similar to combating public-employee union individuals from having dues deducted from their paychecks. Members must one after the other pay dues.

The Senate Governmental Oversight and Accountability Committee on Tuesday is scheduled to take in the Senate model of the bill (SB 256), filed through Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill. The expenses would exempt unions representing legislation enforcement officials and firefighters from the adjustments.

Ingoglia pointed to Florida being a right-to-work state and mentioned workers don’t have to sign up for unions.

“It (the legislation) gives them some options that if they join the union, they can remove themselves from the union at a moment’s notice,” Ingoglia instructed The News Service of Florida. “Transparency is key with this piece of legislation.”

But identical proposals in the previous have drawn fierce opposition from unions and Democrats.

Andrew Spar, president of the Florida Education Association academics union, issued a commentary Wednesday describing Ingoglia’s bill as “an attack, pure and simple, on educators’ basic freedoms and rights.”