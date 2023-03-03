Florida bill would require bloggers to register with state if paid to write about elected officials

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A Florida bill filed within the Senate would require paid bloggers to register with the state if they write about elected officials, together with the governor and lawmakers.

The bill, SB 1316, was once filed by means of Sen. Jason Brodeur and states that if a blogger posts about an elected officer and receives repayment for the submit, they should register with the Florida Office of Legislative Services or the Commission on Ethics.

The bill defines a weblog as “a website or webpage that hosts any blogger and is frequently updated with opinion, commentary or business content.” It additionally states that newspapers and different an identical publications wouldn’t be integrated.

Upon registering, bloggers would then have to report per thirty days stories on who paid the blogger, how a lot repayment they won and the date the weblog submit was once revealed, the bill says.

For bloggers no longer reporting on time, the bill lays out a nice of $25 consistent with day consistent with document, which would be capped at $2,500 consistent with document.

Fines would want to be paid inside of 30 days after the awareness of fee due is distributed, and stories comparable to participants of the legislature or government department would require bloggers to pay fines to the Legislative Lobbyist Registration Trust Fund or Executive Branch Lobby Registration Trust Fund, respectively, the bill states.

However, fines wouldn’t be assessed in opposition to bloggers for a first-time offense if their document had been filed overdue, in accordance to the bill.

The entirety of the bill’s textual content will also be learn under.