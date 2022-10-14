Florida Blue Medicare enhances Medicare Advantage benefits to improve affordability and accessibility for Floridians

More plans accessible with $0 copays, together with on prescriptions, making a whole lot of medicine accessible for gratis

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Florida Blue Medicare right now launched particulars of its 2023 Medicare choices, which intention to present Florida residents with top quality, inexpensive plans that meet their evolving well being wants. New options from Florida Blue Medicare will guarantee members can entry personalised, wrap-around and assist providers whether or not on the physician’s workplace, whereas touring or at residence.

The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period opens tomorrow, Oct. 15, and runs by way of Dec. 7, for protection efficient Jan. 1, 2023.

With many Medicare-eligible shoppers significantly involved about inflation and the rising value of dwelling, Florida Blue Medicare sought to sort out one of many largest limitations to higher well being outcomes, expensive pharmaceuticals. Many Florida Blue Medicare plans for 2023 now provide a $0 tier 1 and 2 copay, enabling members to entry a whole lot of pharmaceuticals for gratis.

Preferred pharmacy tiering was additionally eradicated to simplify the method of choosing a pharmacy. It’s now the identical decrease value share at any in-network pharmacy.

Florida Blue Medicare provides 24/7 personalised at-home care so all eligible members can obtain all of their major care providers within the consolation of their very own residence, together with vaccinations and imaging.

“Florida Blue Medicare is committed to providing comprehensive benefits and expansive programs,” stated Kathy Feeny, president of Florida Blue Medicare. “We have a long history of serving Florida residents and we pride ourselves on understanding their unique needs. Our strong collaborations with providers allow us to offer more affordable plan options while delivering access to excellent networks, new tools, and supplemental benefits.”

More than one in five Floridians are enrolled in Medicare, and greater than half of these beneficiaries enroll in Medicare Advantage plans. Florida Blue Medicare has a spread of complete choices so all eligible beneficiaries can select the plan that works greatest for them.

“We know health care, specifically for seniors, is defined by their experiences outside as well as inside the doctor’s office,” stated Camille Harrison, Florida Blue’s government vp of Medicare and chief innovation and buyer expertise officer. “That is why we are focused on offering specialized programs and wrap-around care to ensure we are tackling all the elements that help our members and communities achieve better health.”

Florida can also be residence to a whole lot of hundreds of Puerto Ricans who’ve moved to the mainland however preserve shut cultural ties with household and buddies nonetheless on the island. To serve this rising neighborhood, Florida Blue Medicare PPO plans provide entry to in-network care for members visiting Puerto Rico.

Additionally, Florida Blue Medicare has expanded choices within the Panhandle, offering higher alternative in a area that has traditionally had extra restricted entry to care.

Highlights of Florida Blue Medicare’s 2023 Medicare Advantage plans embrace:

Comprehensive, simple to use benefits

Exceptional supplemental benefits on most BlueMedicare Medicare Advantage plans: Members can entry dental care, imaginative and prescient and listening to annual allowances, transportation to medical appointments and cash to purchase over-the-counter merchandise, like toothpaste and aspirin.

Members can entry dental care, imaginative and prescient and listening to annual allowances, transportation to medical appointments and cash to purchase over-the-counter merchandise, like toothpaste and aspirin. Freedom to use all in-network pharmacies: Florida Blue Medicare eliminated the usual and most well-liked pharmacy tiering, making pharmaceuticals from any in-network pharmacy accessible on the decrease value share. The community contains regional grocers, nationwide pharmacies and huge field retailers, plus many doctor companions with in-house pharmacies.

Florida Blue Medicare eliminated the usual and most well-liked pharmacy tiering, making pharmaceuticals from any in-network pharmacy accessible on the decrease value share. The community contains regional grocers, nationwide pharmacies and huge field retailers, plus many doctor companions with in-house pharmacies. Eliminated PCP copay tiering on Value LPPO plans : Now all PCPs can be found on the decrease value share, with many plans at $0 .

: Now all PCPs can be found on the decrease value share, with many plans at . More sturdy assist for twin eligible members: Those of biggest financial want, who’re twin eligible for Medicare and Medicaid, can have entry to further benefits resembling extra cash towards groceries, together with $0 copays for model and generic pharmaceuticals.

Florida-focused, trusted in every single place

Access in Puerto Rico : Florida Blue Medicare PPO members can get care from in-network suppliers whereas visiting Puerto Rico .

Florida Blue Medicare PPO members can get care from in-network suppliers whereas visiting . BlueMedicare Value PPO provides nationwide protection: Members have entry to protection in 48 states, the District of Columbia , and Puerto Rico .

Members have entry to protection in 48 states, the , and . BlueMedicare Complete Dual Special Needs Plan (D-SNP)-HMO Expanded Coverage Area: These specialised plans at the moment are accessible in additional areas throughout the state to serve probably the most susceptible Floridians.

Adapted benefits for members with numerous wants

Extra benefits for members with continual circumstances: BlueMedicare Premier HMO plan members can qualify for further benefits if they’ve coronary heart illness, congestive coronary heart failure, COPD or diabetes. For most members, benefits embrace extra cash every quarter for over-the-counter meds, dietician consultations, free meals delivered to their residence, free private coaching classes, plus transportation providers.

BlueMedicare Premier HMO plan members can qualify for further benefits if they’ve coronary heart illness, congestive coronary heart failure, COPD or diabetes. For most members, benefits embrace extra cash every quarter for over-the-counter meds, dietician consultations, free meals delivered to their residence, free private coaching classes, plus transportation providers. Enhanced dental benefits: BlueMedicare members who’ve been identified with sure continual well being circumstances which can be linked to oral well being have $0 copays for x-rays, fluoride remedies and deep cleanings.

BlueMedicare members who’ve been identified with sure continual well being circumstances which can be linked to oral well being have copays for x-rays, fluoride remedies and deep cleanings. Personalized well being care at residence: Eligible Medicare members have 24/7 entry to their major care physician and care group by way of Emcara Health — together with exams, exams, vaccinations and even imaging — within the consolation of their very own residence.

Industry-leading wrap-around care at no additional value

Florida Blue Centers : Those trying for personalised assist, assist discovering caregiving sources of their neighborhood or help discovering a physician can attain out to their native Florida Blue Center and discuss with a nurse on the cellphone or in individual. It’s simple to discover a native heart at floridablue.com/center or by calling 1-877-352-5830.

Those trying for personalised assist, assist discovering caregiving sources of their neighborhood or help discovering a physician can attain out to their native Florida Blue Center and discuss with a nurse on the cellphone or in individual. It’s simple to discover a native heart at or by calling 1-877-352-5830. meQuilibrium: This digital, self-guided, personalised program improves resiliency expertise and helps with psychological well-being and stress discount from the consolation of residence.

This digital, self-guided, personalised program improves resiliency expertise and helps with psychological well-being and stress discount from the consolation of residence. Support for Caregivers: Florida Blue provides digital instruments, sources, and personalised skilled recommendation to assist caregivers care for themselves and their family members. Support contains monetary recommendation, help to find native sources for assist at residence or at senior dwelling services and suggestions to handle decision-making as a household.

provides digital instruments, sources, and personalised skilled recommendation to assist caregivers care for themselves and their family members. Support contains monetary recommendation, help to find native sources for assist at residence or at senior dwelling services and suggestions to handle decision-making as a household. Healthy Blue Rewards: Florida Blue Medicare Advantage members can get between $160 and $220 , relying on the plan, in present playing cards to eating places, retailers or native gasoline stations after they full wholesome actions.

Florida Blue Medicare Advantage members can get between and , relying on the plan, in present playing cards to eating places, retailers or native gasoline stations after they full wholesome actions. Access to Blue365: A free well being and wellness low cost program with year-round unique reductions of up to 50% on health club memberships, health gear, wholesome consuming choices and extra.

A free well being and wellness low cost program with year-round unique reductions of up to 50% on health club memberships, health gear, wholesome consuming choices and extra. Papa Pals: Connects youthful, energetic adults (Papa Pals) to older adults who want help with transportation, gentle family chores, errands, technical steerage, and different senior assist providers, together with providing companionship.

Connects youthful, energetic adults (Papa Pals) to older adults who want help with transportation, gentle family chores, errands, technical steerage, and different senior assist providers, together with providing companionship. Transportation: To assist ensure that transportation is not a barrier to care, many Florida Blue Medicare plans present rides to physician appointments at $0 additional value.

To assist ensure that transportation is not a barrier to care, many Florida Blue Medicare plans present rides to physician appointments at additional value. Personalized Condition Management and Guidance: A group of nurses are devoted to members with advanced accidents, or who’re chronically unwell, very sick or close to the tip of life, offering teaching and assist to take care of their sickness, comply with their therapy plans and get the care and assist they want.

About Florida Blue Medicare

Florida Blue Medicare is dedicated to serving to our Florida neighbors reside more healthy. We provide a variety of plan choices, together with Medicare Advantage plans, to give our members what they want to reside their greatest lives and improve their general well being and well-being. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Florida Blue Medicare is constructed for Florida’s seniors and proud to be affiliated with Florida Blue, a well being insurer that has served Floridians for over 75 years. Florida Blue and Florida Blue Medicare are Independent Licensees of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Learn extra at FloridaBlue.com/Medicare .

SOURCE Florida Blue Medicare