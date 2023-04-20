Florida Board of Education expands “Don’t Say Gay” bill





The Florida Board of Education has authorized the growth of the "Don't Say Gay" bill, which prohibits lecture room instruction about gender identification and sexual orientation, to all grade ranges. Ana Ceballos, a reporter for Miami Herald masking the state executive, mentioned this bill, in conjunction with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' ongoing feud with Disney and his conceivable presidential bid in 2024, with CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green.